More Obituaries for Tony USBACK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tony Malcom USBACK

Tony Malcom USBACK Obituary
Tony Malcom Usback Of Malua Bay, NSW; previously of Canberra, ACT Aged 75 years Passed away unexpectedly, 22 December 2019. Loving Husband of Alison. Much loved Father and Father-in-law of Kimberly and Geoff; James and Leonie. Cherished Grandfather of Alexandra and Campbell; Mitchell and Jeremy. Loved Brother and Brother-in-law of Brian and Rhonda; Rodney and Marylyn. A private Celebration of Life and cremation held 27 December 2019, Batemans Bay.
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 4, 2020
