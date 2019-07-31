Home
Toula VARELIS


1937 - 2019
Toula VARELIS Obituary
TOULA VARELIS

15 December 1937 - 27 July 2019



Toula passed away peacefully at home,

leaving behind her devoted

husband Nicolaos,

her children Katina, Steve and Jenny,

her 6 grandchildren

and her 3 great grandchildren.



She will be sadly missed.



A service for Toula is to be held at the

Greek Orthodox Church of St. Nicholas,

Gosse Street, Kingston on

SATURDAY 3rd August 2019,

commencing at 12:00 noon.



Burial will follow at Woden Cemetery.



Published in The Canberra Times from July 31 to Aug. 3, 2019
