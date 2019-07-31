|
|
TOULA VARELIS
15 December 1937 - 27 July 2019
Toula passed away peacefully at home,
leaving behind her devoted
husband Nicolaos,
her children Katina, Steve and Jenny,
her 6 grandchildren
and her 3 great grandchildren.
She will be sadly missed.
A service for Toula is to be held at the
Greek Orthodox Church of St. Nicholas,
Gosse Street, Kingston on
SATURDAY 3rd August 2019,
commencing at 12:00 noon.
Burial will follow at Woden Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times from July 31 to Aug. 3, 2019