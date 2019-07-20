|
Tracey Fowler Whetnall
30 June 1963 - 10 July 2019
Please join family to celebrate the
life of Tracey Fowler Whetnall.
The family and community will
gather at Boomanulla Oval,
169 Goyder Street, Narrabundah
on TUESDAY 23 July 2019,
commencing at 10.30am.
There will be a family only cremation
at Norwood Park Crematorium following
the service which will be held at 1.30pm.
The family will re-join the community
at 2.30pm so we can all
celebrate the life of Tracey.
The family have asked that people
wear either Red and Green for
Tracey's South Sydney Rabbitohs
or black, red or yellow to
represent our people.
Published in The Canberra Times on July 20, 2019