Trevor HARRIS

Trevor HARRIS Obituary
TREVOR LEWIS HARRIS

8 May 1957 - 14 August 2019

Passed away suddenly.



Beloved brother and brother-in-law of

Marilyn and Kumar Bodasing (South Africa),

and Amelia and Barry Peisley (Canberra).

Adored uncle of

Tarik Bodasing and Melissa Everett (UK),

Jarrad Bodasing (South Africa),

Brianna Peisley and Jordan Lopes,

and Josh Peisley (Canberra).



A Service of Thanksgiving in celebration of Trevor's life will be held in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium, Mitchell, on Friday, 6 September 2019, commencing at 3pm.



In lieu of flowers, you are invited to make a

donation to a charity of your choice.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 4, 2019
