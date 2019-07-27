|
|
TREVOR CHARLES LAWRENCE
18 August 1941 - 22 July 2019
Beloved husband of Carole for 55 years.
Loved father of Robyn, Kaitlyn, Martin,
grandfather of Melissa, Julie, Adam, Bryan,
Michelle and great-grandfather
of their children.
'Angels guard thee sweet love till Morn.'
The funeral service for Trevor will be held in
the Bluegum Chapel of William Cole Funerals,
60 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen on Monday,
29 July 2019, commencing at 11 am.
Private cremation.
Published in The Canberra Times on July 27, 2019