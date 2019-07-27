Home
Trevor LAWRENCE


1941 - 2019
Trevor LAWRENCE Obituary
TREVOR CHARLES LAWRENCE

18 August 1941 - 22 July 2019



Beloved husband of Carole for 55 years.

Loved father of Robyn, Kaitlyn, Martin,

grandfather of Melissa, Julie, Adam, Bryan,

Michelle and great-grandfather

of their children.



'Angels guard thee sweet love till Morn.'



The funeral service for Trevor will be held in

the Bluegum Chapel of William Cole Funerals,

60 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen on Monday,

29 July 2019, commencing at 11 am.



Private cremation.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on July 27, 2019
