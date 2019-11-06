Home
Ugo STELLATI


1931 - 2019
Ugo STELLATI Obituary
UGO STELLATI

25 March 1931 - 1 November 2019



Together again with adored

wife Luciana (dec).

Treasured father and father in law of

Carla and Tiberio; Nadia; Maurice and Brigitte.

Doting Nonno of Elena and Adriano;

Valerio; Alissa, Fabian and Lucian;

Bis Nonno of Ethan and Avery.



Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul

of Ugo will be celebrated in Holy Rosary

Catholic Church, Corner of Antill Street and

Phillip Avenue, Watson on Monday,

11 November 2019, commencing at 1:30 pm.

Burial will follow at Gungahlin Cemetery.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times from Nov. 6 to Nov. 9, 2019
