UNA MACDONALD (nee HARRIS) 25 April 1919 - 7 August 2019 Aged 100 years and 3 months. Canberra born and bred. Loving wife of Tom (dec). Devoted mother of Grahame and treasured mother-in-law of Jennifer. Cherished and adored grandmother of James and Ivana, Caitlin and Jérémie, Elizabeth and Tim. Proud great-grandmother to Olivia, Hamish and baby Holland. Loving Aunty to the Harris and Macdonald families. A sincere thankyou to the dedicated staff at Morshead Manor, Lyneham for their loving care of Una for the past 6Â¾ years. Forever in our hearts Now in God's loving care A Thanksgiving Service for Una's life will be held in St James Anglican Church, Beaurepaire Crescent, Holt on Friday, 16 August 2019, commencing at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Fred Hollows Foundation. Private cremation.
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 10, 2019