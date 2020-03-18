Home
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
Chapel of Gold Creek
17 O'Hanlon Pl
Nicholls
View Map
Ursula HAMMERLING


1927 - 2020
Ursula HAMMERLING Obituary
URSULA HAMMERLING

20 May 1927 - 15 March 2020

Passed away peacefully



Beloved wife of Gerd (dec).

Much loved mother of Angie (dec) and Lutz.

Adored Oma of Tanya, Renee and Aaron.

Loved Great-Oma of Cas, Han, Liz,

Arli, Bronte, Evan and Melinda.



A celebration of Ursula's life

will be held in the Chapel of Gold Creek

17 O'Hanlon Pl, Nicholls

on THURSDAY at 10am.



At the conclusion of the service, burial will

follow in the Gungahlin Cemetery,

Sandford St, Mitchell.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a

donation to the

Cure Brain Cancer Foundation.



Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 18, 2020
