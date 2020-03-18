|
|
URSULA HAMMERLING
20 May 1927 - 15 March 2020
Passed away peacefully
Beloved wife of Gerd (dec).
Much loved mother of Angie (dec) and Lutz.
Adored Oma of Tanya, Renee and Aaron.
Loved Great-Oma of Cas, Han, Liz,
Arli, Bronte, Evan and Melinda.
A celebration of Ursula's life
will be held in the Chapel of Gold Creek
17 O'Hanlon Pl, Nicholls
on THURSDAY at 10am.
At the conclusion of the service, burial will
follow in the Gungahlin Cemetery,
Sandford St, Mitchell.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a
donation to the
Cure Brain Cancer Foundation.
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 18, 2020