|
|
VALDA RUTH HANSEN
23.3.1926 - 8.11.2019
Beloved wife of Alfred Neil 'Curly' (dec.).
Loving mother of Janice Shayne,
Neil George & Michele Ruth.
Mother-In-Law of Russell Hearps,
Kim Hansen & Ian Miller.
Devoted grandmother to Darren, Peta, Daniel,
Simon, Michael, Belinda & Ben.
The funeral service for Valda will be held in
The Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium
65 Sandford Street, Mitchell, ACT,
on FRIDAY 15th November 2019,
commencing at 4:30pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations to
Clare Holland House in Canberra
would be deeply apreciated by Valda's Family.
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 13, 2019