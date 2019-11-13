Home
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
4:30 PM
The Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium
65 Sandford Street
Mitchell
Valda HANSEN


1926 - 2019
Valda HANSEN Obituary
VALDA RUTH HANSEN

23.3.1926 - 8.11.2019



Beloved wife of Alfred Neil 'Curly' (dec.).

Loving mother of Janice Shayne,

Neil George & Michele Ruth.

Mother-In-Law of Russell Hearps,

Kim Hansen & Ian Miller.

Devoted grandmother to Darren, Peta, Daniel,

Simon, Michael, Belinda & Ben.



The funeral service for Valda will be held in

The Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium

65 Sandford Street, Mitchell, ACT,

on FRIDAY 15th November 2019,

commencing at 4:30pm.



In lieu of flowers, donations to

Clare Holland House in Canberra

would be deeply apreciated by Valda's Family.



Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 13, 2019
