Celebration of Life
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
1:30 PM
chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
Sandford Street
Mitchell
Valerie Jean WILKIE


1938 - 2019
Valerie Jean WILKIE Obituary
VALERIE JEAN WILKIE

'Val'

neè Shields

2 December 1938 - 14 September 2019



Passed away peacefully at home in Canberra.

Loving wife of Doug (dec).

Loved mother of Terri and Teppo, Joanne and Raymond.

Adored Grandma of Morgan, Jackson and James.



Free to forever have a flutter



The celebration of Val's life will be held in the chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street Mitchell, on THURSDAY, 19 September 2019, commencing at 1:30pm.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Cancer Council ACT.



Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 17, 2019
