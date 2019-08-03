|
|
VALERIE GERALDINE QUINLAN
13 November 1930 - 1 August 2019
Died peacefully at
Canberra Aged Care Lyneham.
Beloved wife of Howard for 64 years.
Beloved mother and mother-in-law of
Stephanie and Brian, David and Anna,
Wendy and Klaus, Judy and Wayne.
Proud grandmother of Thomas,
Stephen, Geraldine, Patricia and Benjamin.
Proud great-grandmother of Andrew.
Loved sister of Dorothy (dec), Daphne (dec),
Ronald (dec) and Charles.
Grateful thanks again to all the wonderful
staff at Canberra Aged Care.
A celebration of Valerie's life will be held at Anglican Parish Church of All Saints,
Cowper Street, Ainslie on Saturday,
10 August 2019, commencing at 2:00 pm.
This will be a joint service for
Valerie and her husband Howard.
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 3, 2019