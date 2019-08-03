Home
Services
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Resources
More Obituaries for Valerie QUINLAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valerie QUINLAN

Add a Memory
Valerie QUINLAN Obituary
VALERIE GERALDINE QUINLAN

13 November 1930 - 1 August 2019



Died peacefully at

Canberra Aged Care Lyneham.



Beloved wife of Howard for 64 years.

Beloved mother and mother-in-law of

Stephanie and Brian, David and Anna,

Wendy and Klaus, Judy and Wayne.

Proud grandmother of Thomas,

Stephen, Geraldine, Patricia and Benjamin.

Proud great-grandmother of Andrew.

Loved sister of Dorothy (dec), Daphne (dec),

Ronald (dec) and Charles.



Grateful thanks again to all the wonderful

staff at Canberra Aged Care.



A celebration of Valerie's life will be held at Anglican Parish Church of All Saints,

Cowper Street, Ainslie on Saturday,

10 August 2019, commencing at 2:00 pm.



This will be a joint service for

Valerie and her husband Howard.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Valerie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.