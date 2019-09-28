Home
VALERIE TREWARTHA

VALERIE ANN TREWARTHA

(nee Staniford)

Born 19 October 1939 in Liverpool, England

Sadly passed away

20 September 2019, Canberra



Beloved wife of Pete (dec).

Mum and mum-in-law to

Ken (dec) and Toni-Anne,

and Gail and Terry.

Loving Nan to Shane, Jake, Luke, Ellie,

Mike, Chris and Nick.

Great-Nan to Louie, Claire and Jax.

Much loved by family in the UK.



'You'll Never Walk Alone'



The funeral service for Val will be held in

the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

Sandford Street, Mitchell on Wednesday,

2 October 2019 at 12 noon.



Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 28, 2019
