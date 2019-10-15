Home
Vasiliki (Vicki) OLIDIS


1938 - 2019
Vasiliki (Vicki) OLIDIS Obituary
VASILIKI 'VICKI' OLIDIS

(nee Evaggelidis)



15 August 1938 - 12 October 2019



Passed away peacefully,

surrounded by her everloving family



Beloved wife of Dimitrios (dec).

Loving daughter of Methodios

and Anastasia (both dec).

Treasured sister and sister in law of

Evdoxia and George (dec) Nitsis and

Olga and Foti (Frank) Doichinov.

Devoted aunty of Angelo, Christina,

Anna, Matthew , Katie and their partners.

Doting great-aunt of George, Christos,

Lily and Jordan.



Our greatest graditude to Drs Choi,

Thomson and Raj and also to the nurses

of Calvary Private and

National Capital Private hospitals.



Forever in our hearts



The funeral service for Vasiliki will be held in the Greek Orthodox Church of St Nicholas,

1 Gosse St, Kingston,

on WEDNESDAY 16 October 2019,

commencing at 9.30am.



At the conclusion of the service,

burial will follow

in the Gungahlin Cemetery,

Sandford St, Mitchell.



In lieu of flowers, donations to the

Australian Cancer Research Foundation

would be greatly appreciated.



Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 15, 2019
