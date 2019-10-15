|
|
VASILIKI 'VICKI' OLIDIS
(nee Evaggelidis)
15 August 1938 - 12 October 2019
Passed away peacefully,
surrounded by her everloving family
Beloved wife of Dimitrios (dec).
Loving daughter of Methodios
and Anastasia (both dec).
Treasured sister and sister in law of
Evdoxia and George (dec) Nitsis and
Olga and Foti (Frank) Doichinov.
Devoted aunty of Angelo, Christina,
Anna, Matthew , Katie and their partners.
Doting great-aunt of George, Christos,
Lily and Jordan.
Our greatest graditude to Drs Choi,
Thomson and Raj and also to the nurses
of Calvary Private and
National Capital Private hospitals.
Forever in our hearts
The funeral service for Vasiliki will be held in the Greek Orthodox Church of St Nicholas,
1 Gosse St, Kingston,
on WEDNESDAY 16 October 2019,
commencing at 9.30am.
At the conclusion of the service,
burial will follow
in the Gungahlin Cemetery,
Sandford St, Mitchell.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the
Australian Cancer Research Foundation
would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 15, 2019