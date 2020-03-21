Home
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
10:30 AM
Church of Christ
corner of Limestone Avenue and Grimes Street
Ainslie
Verna Ruby BENNETT


1925 - 2020
Verna Ruby BENNETT Obituary
VERNA RUBY BENNETT

3 August 1925 - 10 March 2020



Beloved wife of Philip (dec).

Much loved mother of Roger and Judy; and

mother-in-law to June and Rob.

Adored Nan to Michael, Clare, Phil,

Maria, Carolyn, Nick, Kim and Michael.

Treasured Nanna of her 7 great-grandchildren.



Her grace, kind heart and cheeky

sense of humour will be missed dearly.



The funeral service for Verna will be

held in the Church of Christ,

corner of Limestone Avenue

and Grimes Street, Ainslie on Monday,

23 March 2020, commencing at 10:30 am.



Private cremation.



Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 21, 2020
