VERNA RUBY BENNETT
3 August 1925 - 10 March 2020
Beloved wife of Philip (dec).
Much loved mother of Roger and Judy; and
mother-in-law to June and Rob.
Adored Nan to Michael, Clare, Phil,
Maria, Carolyn, Nick, Kim and Michael.
Treasured Nanna of her 7 great-grandchildren.
Her grace, kind heart and cheeky
sense of humour will be missed dearly.
The funeral service for Verna will be
held in the Church of Christ,
corner of Limestone Avenue
and Grimes Street, Ainslie on Monday,
23 March 2020, commencing at 10:30 am.
Private cremation.
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 21, 2020