|
|
VINCENT DANIEL WILLIAM EVERT
2 November 1956 - 3 January 2020
Beloved husband and best mate of Heather.
Much loved father and father-in-law
of Ashley and Denise, Warren and Peta,
and Madeline and Jarrod.
Adored Grandad of Annika, Lola, Vincent,
Isaac, Chloe and Sienna.
Will be sadly missed by his brothers,
sisters and large extended family.
Memories we will treasure of the laughter and happy times you brought to us.
We will always remember you.
The service for Vince will be held in the
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
Sandford Street, Mitchell on Tuesday,
14 January 2020 commencing at 3pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may
be made to the Red Cross.
Envelopes will be available at the service.
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 11, 2020