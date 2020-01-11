Home
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
3:00 PM
Norwood Park Crematorium
Sandford Street
Mitchell
View Map
VINCENT EVERT


1956 - 2020
VINCENT EVERT Obituary
VINCENT DANIEL WILLIAM EVERT

2 November 1956 - 3 January 2020



Beloved husband and best mate of Heather.

Much loved father and father-in-law

of Ashley and Denise, Warren and Peta,

and Madeline and Jarrod.

Adored Grandad of Annika, Lola, Vincent,

Isaac, Chloe and Sienna.

Will be sadly missed by his brothers,

sisters and large extended family.



Memories we will treasure of the laughter and happy times you brought to us.

We will always remember you.



The service for Vince will be held in the

Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

Sandford Street, Mitchell on Tuesday,

14 January 2020 commencing at 3pm.



In lieu of flowers, donations may

be made to the Red Cross.

Envelopes will be available at the service.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 11, 2020
