Home
Services
Patterson Brothers
95 Main Street
Young, New South Wales 2594
02 6382 5217
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
St Anthony's Catholic Church Harden
Resources
More Obituaries for Vincent ROSE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vincent Kennth (Vince) ROSE

Add a Memory
Vincent Kennth (Vince) ROSE Obituary
VINCENT KENNETH ROSE (known as Vince) Passed away suddenly at his home on Tuesday 4th February 2020. Much loved father of Nadine and Robert. Cherished grandfather of Joel, Hayley and Lachlan. Sadly missed by his dear friend Kathy. Loved brother of Leona Heywood, David Rose (deceased), Glenda Lewis and Michael Rose (deceased). Sadly missed by extended family and friends. Late of Monash A.C.T and formerly of Harden N.S.W. Aged 74 Years Rest in Peace A Prayer service to celebrate Vince's life will be held on Wednesday 12th February 2020, at St Anthony's Catholic Church Harden, commencing at 11.00am. The cortege will then leave for the Murrumburrah Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Patterson Brothers Funerals 95 Main Street, Young N.S.W Phone: 02 6382 5217 www.pattersonbrothersfunerals.com.au



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vincent's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -