VINCENT KENNETH ROSE (known as Vince) Passed away suddenly at his home on Tuesday 4th February 2020. Much loved father of Nadine and Robert. Cherished grandfather of Joel, Hayley and Lachlan. Sadly missed by his dear friend Kathy. Loved brother of Leona Heywood, David Rose (deceased), Glenda Lewis and Michael Rose (deceased). Sadly missed by extended family and friends. Late of Monash A.C.T and formerly of Harden N.S.W. Aged 74 Years Rest in Peace A Prayer service to celebrate Vince's life will be held on Wednesday 12th February 2020, at St Anthony's Catholic Church Harden, commencing at 11.00am. The cortege will then leave for the Murrumburrah Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Patterson Brothers Funerals 95 Main Street, Young N.S.W Phone: 02 6382 5217 www.pattersonbrothersfunerals.com.au
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 7, 2020