Sunday, Jun. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Vincenza's home
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2020
1:30 PM
by invitation only
VINCENZA DE LORENZO


1936 - 2020
VINCENZA DE LORENZO Obituary
VINCENZA DE LORENZO (née Bonina) 9 March 1936 Tresilico Italy 7 June 2020 Canberra Australia Passed away peacefully at home. Loving wife of Francesco (dec). Dearly loved mother of Sam, Angela, Tony, Frank (dec), and Salvo. Cherished mother-in-law of Loretta, Tanya, Fiona, Anita and Grant. Adored Nonna to Nino and Teresa, Maria and Greg, Kirina and Giov, Frank, Luke, Michael, Nicole, Dylan, Lewis and Ben. Doting Bisnonna to Daniela, Cos, Gabriella, Sophia, Georgia, Valentino, Nicola, Liliana and Raffael. Due to current restrictions, attendance at the Funeral Mass, to be celebrated at 1:30pm on Wednesday 17 June, will be by invitation only. Condolences will be accepted at Vincenza's home tomorrow Sunday between 10:00am and 3:00pm. A live stream link to the funeral will be given to those who wish to have it.



Published in The Canberra Times on June 13, 2020
