Virginia AGOSTINIS


1926 - 2020
Virginia AGOSTINIS Obituary
VIRGINIA AGOSTINIS

(nee RUPIL)

25 July 1926 - 20 May 2020



Formerly of Prico, Prato

Carnico Italy, Cooma, NSW

and Melba, ACT.



A gentle loving caring lady, died

peacefully in the presence of her family.



Dearly loved wife of Fermo (Fred) (dec).

Cherished Mum and mother-in-law of

Anna (dec), Robbie, Luisa, Arja and John.

Beloved and adored Nan of her grandchildren

and Big Nan of her great-grandchildren.



Such a gentle soul who will be forever in

the hearts of all who knew her.



Private family funeral.



Published in The Canberra Times on May 23, 2020
