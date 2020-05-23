|
|
VIRGINIA AGOSTINIS
(nee RUPIL)
25 July 1926 - 20 May 2020
Formerly of Prico, Prato
Carnico Italy, Cooma, NSW
and Melba, ACT.
A gentle loving caring lady, died
peacefully in the presence of her family.
Dearly loved wife of Fermo (Fred) (dec).
Cherished Mum and mother-in-law of
Anna (dec), Robbie, Luisa, Arja and John.
Beloved and adored Nan of her grandchildren
and Big Nan of her great-grandchildren.
Such a gentle soul who will be forever in
the hearts of all who knew her.
Private family funeral.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 23, 2020