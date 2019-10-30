Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia MCALISTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia MCALISTER


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Virginia MCALISTER Obituary
VIRGINIA (GINNY) McALISTER



7 September 1944 - 26 October 2019



Virginia (Ginny) was dearly loved

and will be sadly missed by her family - Col;

Sean, Jo, Shannon and Ryan; Kirsty and Jason; and Gareth, Steph, Jay and Lachie - and by her many friends.



A funeral service will be held at Norwood Park Crematorium, Mitchell on FRIDAY,

1 November 2019 commencing at 10:30am.



No flowers by request.

Donations would be appreciated to

Rise Above - Capital Region Cancer Relief (www.riseabovecbr.org.au or (02) 6297 1261), or to your favourite charity.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.