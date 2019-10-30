|
VIRGINIA (GINNY) McALISTER
7 September 1944 - 26 October 2019
Virginia (Ginny) was dearly loved
and will be sadly missed by her family - Col;
Sean, Jo, Shannon and Ryan; Kirsty and Jason; and Gareth, Steph, Jay and Lachie - and by her many friends.
A funeral service will be held at Norwood Park Crematorium, Mitchell on FRIDAY,
1 November 2019 commencing at 10:30am.
No flowers by request.
Donations would be appreciated to
Rise Above - Capital Region Cancer Relief (www.riseabovecbr.org.au or (02) 6297 1261), or to your favourite charity.
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 30, 2019