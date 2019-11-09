|
|
VIRGINIA LOUISE PASSMORE
9.5.1942 - 31.10.2019
Passed away peacefully.
Daughter of Andrew and Mary Passmore,
sister to David and Charles (all dec.).
Virginia was an outgoing person who
enjoyed sharing her range of
interests with others.
She will be missed by all her friends.
A celebration of the life of Virginia,
will be held in the
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
65 Sandford Street, Mitchell, on
MONDAY 18 November 2019,
commencing at 10.30 am.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a
donation to the Geological Society of
Australia Endowment Fund or
Soroptimist International Canberra Inc. or Women Graduates- NSW Canberra Branch.
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 9, 2019