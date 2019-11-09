Home
White Lady Funerals
75 Canberra Avenue
Griffith, Australian Capital Territory 2603
(02) 6239 7023
Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium
65 Sandford Street
Mitchell
Virginia PASSMORE


1942 - 2019
Virginia PASSMORE Obituary
VIRGINIA LOUISE PASSMORE

9.5.1942 - 31.10.2019



Passed away peacefully.

Daughter of Andrew and Mary Passmore,

sister to David and Charles (all dec.).



Virginia was an outgoing person who

enjoyed sharing her range of

interests with others.

She will be missed by all her friends.



A celebration of the life of Virginia,

will be held in the

Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

65 Sandford Street, Mitchell, on

MONDAY 18 November 2019,

commencing at 10.30 am.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a

donation to the Geological Society of

Australia Endowment Fund or

Soroptimist International Canberra Inc. or Women Graduates- NSW Canberra Branch.



Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 9, 2019
