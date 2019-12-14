Home
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
1:30 PM
Norwood Park Crematorium
Sandford Street
Mitchell
Vita EVERSONS


1936 - 2019
Vita EVERSONS Obituary
VITA VAIRA EVERSONS nee RUNGIS 29 May 1936 - 7 December 2019 Born in Valmiera, Latvia - Died in Canberra, Australia. Loving and loved wife of Egons for 62 years. Much loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Vita passed at Calvary Hospital's Clare Holland House. Her family thanks the caring and compassionate staff at Clare Holland House, Zita Mary Clinic and Home Based Palliative Care, ACT. Sadly missed by her family and friends. Dusi Saldi. The funeral service for Vita will be held in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchell on Tuesday, 17 December 2019, commencing at 1:30 pm. In lieu of flowers a donation in Vita's memory may be made to Cancer Council of NSW. Envelopes available at the service.



Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 14, 2019
