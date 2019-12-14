|
|
VITTORIA GIOFFRE
(nee ARENA)
16 November 1934 - 11 December 2019
Beloved wife of Rocco (dec).
Much loved mother and mother-in-law of
Joe and Maria, Tony and Rachel,
Domenica and Charlie.
Cherished Nonna of Vicky, Madeline,
Tina, Emma and Andrew.
She will be deeply missed by her sister, brothers, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and by many of her friends.
Those we love don't go away
They walk beside us every day
Unseen, unheard but always near
So loved, so missed, so very dear
[[CANCHSE5047]]
Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of
Vittoria will be celebrated in St Christopher's Cathedral, Canberra Avenue, Forrest
on Wednesday, 18 December 2019,
commencing at 2pm.
Rosary will be recited from 1:30pm.
Burial will follow at Gungahlin Cemetery.
NO LUTTO
Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 14, 2019