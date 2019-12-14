Home
Rosary
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
1:30 PM
St Christopher's Cathedral
Canberra Avenue
Forrest
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
St Christopher's Cathedral
Canberra Avenue
Forrest
VITTORIA GIOFFRE


1934 - 2019
VITTORIA GIOFFRE Obituary
VITTORIA GIOFFRE

(nee ARENA)

16 November 1934 - 11 December 2019



Beloved wife of Rocco (dec).

Much loved mother and mother-in-law of

Joe and Maria, Tony and Rachel,

Domenica and Charlie.

Cherished Nonna of Vicky, Madeline,

Tina, Emma and Andrew.



She will be deeply missed by her sister, brothers, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and by many of her friends.



Those we love don't go away

They walk beside us every day

Unseen, unheard but always near

So loved, so missed, so very dear

[[CANCHSE5047]]



Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of

Vittoria will be celebrated in St Christopher's Cathedral, Canberra Avenue, Forrest

on Wednesday, 18 December 2019,

commencing at 2pm.

Rosary will be recited from 1:30pm.



Burial will follow at Gungahlin Cemetery.



NO LUTTO



Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 14, 2019
