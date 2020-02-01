Home
Services
Batemans Bay & Moruya District Funeral Pty. Ltd.
20 Old Princes Highway
Batemans Bay, New South Wales 2536
02 4472 8886
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
9:30 AM
Norwood Park Crematorium
Mitchell
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vlado GOTOVAC
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vlado (Wal) GOTOVAC

Add a Memory
Vlado (Wal) GOTOVAC Obituary
GOTOVAC, Vlado (Wal) 27th January 2020 At Batemans Bay, late of Beach Road, Denhams Beach. Cherished Husband of Trish. Much adored Father of Elliot and Lincoln, Nikki and Jess and Grandchildren, Taiylah, Lilly, Louis and Oscar. Son of Ljubica and Petar (deceased) Gotovac, loved brother of Michael, Tina and their children Michelle and Danny. Beloved uncle of many nieces and nephews. His love, kindness and integrity will live in all of us together. A true gentle, gentle man. Sadly missed by family and friends in Australia and abroad. Wal's relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend his funeral to be held at the Norwood Park Crematorium, Mitchell ACT, with a service commencing at 9:30 am on Wednesday the 5th of February 2020. A celebration of Wal's life will be held at the Canberra Deakin Croatian Club after the proceedings. No flowers by request of the Gotovac family please. Batemans Bay Funerals Est 1969 Ph 02 4472 8886 A.F.D.A



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vlado's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -