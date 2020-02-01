|
|
GOTOVAC, Vlado (Wal) 27th January 2020 At Batemans Bay, late of Beach Road, Denhams Beach. Cherished Husband of Trish. Much adored Father of Elliot and Lincoln, Nikki and Jess and Grandchildren, Taiylah, Lilly, Louis and Oscar. Son of Ljubica and Petar (deceased) Gotovac, loved brother of Michael, Tina and their children Michelle and Danny. Beloved uncle of many nieces and nephews. His love, kindness and integrity will live in all of us together. A true gentle, gentle man. Sadly missed by family and friends in Australia and abroad. Wal's relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend his funeral to be held at the Norwood Park Crematorium, Mitchell ACT, with a service commencing at 9:30 am on Wednesday the 5th of February 2020. A celebration of Wal's life will be held at the Canberra Deakin Croatian Club after the proceedings. No flowers by request of the Gotovac family please. Batemans Bay Funerals Est 1969 Ph 02 4472 8886 A.F.D.A
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 1, 2020