|
|
Vlado Å lat
21 May 1938 - 6 February 2020
Loving Husband to Barka(dec).
Cherished Father and Father-in-law to
John and Lucinda, Zlatko and Katarina,
Zeljko, Helen and Pino.
Proud Grandfather to Jaidyn,
Ella, Lucija and Eve.
Dearly Loved and Never Forgotten
to all his friends and family.
Mass of Christian Burial for Vlado will be held
in St Augustine's Catholic Church,
Beasley Street, Farrer
on THURSDAY 13 February 2020,
commencing at 1:00 pm.
Rosary will be recited prior to the service at 12.30pm.
At the conclusion of Mass for burial in the General Headstone section
of the Gungahlin Cemetery,
Sandford Street, Mitchell.
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 8, 2020