Home
Services
Tobin Brothers a Guardian Funeral Provider - Queanbeyan
91 Crawford Street
Queanbeyan, New South Wales 2620
(02) 6297 1546
Rosary
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
12:30 PM
St Augustine's Catholic Church
Beasley Street
Farrer
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
1:00 PM
St Augustine's Catholic Church
Beasley Street
Farrer
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vlado SLAT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vlado SLAT


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Vlado SLAT Obituary
Vlado Å lat

21 May 1938 - 6 February 2020



Loving Husband to Barka(dec).

Cherished Father and Father-in-law to

John and Lucinda, Zlatko and Katarina,

Zeljko, Helen and Pino.

Proud Grandfather to Jaidyn,

Ella, Lucija and Eve.



Dearly Loved and Never Forgotten

to all his friends and family.



Mass of Christian Burial for Vlado will be held

in St Augustine's Catholic Church,

Beasley Street, Farrer

on THURSDAY 13 February 2020,

commencing at 1:00 pm.



Rosary will be recited prior to the service at 12.30pm.



At the conclusion of Mass for burial in the General Headstone section

of the Gungahlin Cemetery,

Sandford Street, Mitchell.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vlado's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -