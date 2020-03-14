Home
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Kamberra Function Centre
Northbourne Avenue
Lyneham
WALLACE BEATTIE


1930 - 2020
WALLACE BEATTIE Obituary
WALLACE SAMPSON BEATTIE

1 March 1930 - 11 March 2020



Loved and loving husband

of Joy (dec) for 64 years.

Adored father of Sue, Phil, Pam, Steve and Liz.

Father-in-law to Michelle,

Samantha and Graeme.

Grandfather of Melissa, Mellynda, Daymien,

Amy, Kimberlee, Bianca, Tahnee, Amanda,

Aden, Tegan and their partners.

Great-grandfather of Kaylee, Jakobi, Rylan, Ena, Charlize, Manny, Ayrton, Christopher, Evie,

Macy, Arya, Lucie-Rose and one on the way.



The funeral service for Wally will be held in

Kamberra Function Centre,

Northbourne Avenue, Lyneham on Wednesday,

18 March 2020, commencing at 2pm.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be

made to Leukaemia Foundation.

Envelopes will be available at the service.



Private cremation.



Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 14, 2020
