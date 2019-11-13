|
|
WALTER CHARLES BROWNING
Born 4 August 1924
Passed away at St Andrews Village
on 7 November 2019.
Much loved husband of Carol,
father and father-in-law of
Stephen & Ann, Kerry & John, Jeffrey.
Grandfather (Pop) of
Muthu, Alice and Shaka,
Great-grandfather of
Hudson, Indie and Baker.
Devoted son of Olive and George Browning
(both dec).
Cherished brother of
Frank, Kevin and Allen (all dec),
Judy and Barry and uncle
to his many nephews and nieces.
AT PEACE
The celebration of Wal's life will be held in
the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
65 Sandford St, Mitchell on Friday,
15 November 2019
commencing 12pm midday.
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 13, 2019