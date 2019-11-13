Home
Toscan Dinn Funerals
2/10 Liardet Street
, Australian Capital Territory 2611
02 6287 3466
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium
65 Sandford St
Mitchell
View Map
More Obituaries for Walter BROWNING
Walter Charles BROWNING

Walter Charles BROWNING


1924 - 2019
Walter Charles BROWNING Obituary
WALTER CHARLES BROWNING



Born 4 August 1924

Passed away at St Andrews Village

on 7 November 2019.



Much loved husband of Carol,

father and father-in-law of

Stephen & Ann, Kerry & John, Jeffrey.

Grandfather (Pop) of

Muthu, Alice and Shaka,

Great-grandfather of

Hudson, Indie and Baker.



Devoted son of Olive and George Browning

(both dec).

Cherished brother of

Frank, Kevin and Allen (all dec),

Judy and Barry and uncle

to his many nephews and nieces.



AT PEACE



The celebration of Wal's life will be held in

the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

65 Sandford St, Mitchell on Friday,

15 November 2019

commencing 12pm midday.



Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 13, 2019
