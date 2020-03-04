Home
Walter KULESZA


1945 - 2020
Walter KULESZA Obituary
WALTER KULESZA

(WALLY)



2 July 1945 - 28 February 2020



Dearly loved husband of Yaddi.

Much loved father and father-in-law of

Michael and Karen, Adam and Nicole.

Adored Djiadek of Lachlan and Bryson.



Now in Heaven playing rock and roll

with the angels.



Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul

of Wally will be celebrated at

St John the Apostle Catholic Church,

corner of Chave and Blackham Streets,

Holt on Thursday, 12 March 2020,

commencing at 11:00 am.



Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 4, 2020
