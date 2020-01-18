Home
Toscan Dinn Funerals
2/10 Liardet Street
, Australian Capital Territory 2611
02 6287 3466
Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Gardens of Norwood Park Crematorium
Sandford Street, Mitchell ACT
Warren SMITH


1959 - 2020
Warren SMITH Obituary
WARREN GORDON SMITH

21 March 1959 - 30 December 2019

Late of Ulladulla, formerly of

Harden-Murrumburrah and Canberra.



Much loved and loving husband of Isobel,

father of Steve and Melissa,

stepfather of Kristal,

Poppy of Sarah, Sebastian and Charlie,

son of Larry and Wilga (both deceased),

brother of Beverly, Lawrence,

Mark (dec), Troy and Deanna.



Forever in our hearts.



Family and friends are invited to attend

a service for Warren to be held in the

Gardens of Norwood Park Crematorium,

Sandford Street Mitchell on FRIDAY

24 January 2020 commencing at 11:00am.



Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 18, 2020
