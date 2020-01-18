|
|
WARREN GORDON SMITH
21 March 1959 - 30 December 2019
Late of Ulladulla, formerly of
Harden-Murrumburrah and Canberra.
Much loved and loving husband of Isobel,
father of Steve and Melissa,
stepfather of Kristal,
Poppy of Sarah, Sebastian and Charlie,
son of Larry and Wilga (both deceased),
brother of Beverly, Lawrence,
Mark (dec), Troy and Deanna.
Forever in our hearts.
Family and friends are invited to attend
a service for Warren to be held in the
Gardens of Norwood Park Crematorium,
Sandford Street Mitchell on FRIDAY
24 January 2020 commencing at 11:00am.
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 18, 2020