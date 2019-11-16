|
|
WAYNE JOHN HARRINGTON
20 November 1958 - 11 November 2019
Cherished son of Laurence (dec) and Annette.
Beloved husband of Maureen.
Loved brother of Lauren, Sandra, Christine, Craig and David.
Much loved father of Neil, Rachel, Ryan and Brandon.
Grandfather of Mason, Caprice and Ace.
Forever in our hearts
The funeral service for Wayne will be held in the chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchell, on TUESDAY, 19 November 2019, commencing at 12 noon.
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 16, 2019