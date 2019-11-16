Home
Grantley Perry & Sons
12 Sandford Street
Mitchell, Australian Capital Territory 2911
02 6241 4101
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
the chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium
Sandford Street
Mitchell
Wayne John HARRINGTON


1958 - 2019
Wayne John HARRINGTON Obituary
WAYNE JOHN HARRINGTON

20 November 1958 - 11 November 2019



Cherished son of Laurence (dec) and Annette.

Beloved husband of Maureen.

Loved brother of Lauren, Sandra, Christine, Craig and David.

Much loved father of Neil, Rachel, Ryan and Brandon.

Grandfather of Mason, Caprice and Ace.



Forever in our hearts



The funeral service for Wayne will be held in the chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchell, on TUESDAY, 19 November 2019, commencing at 12 noon.



Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 16, 2019
