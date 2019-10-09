|
WENDY ELIZABETH ELL (nee Shannon) Late of Sydney Aged 78 years Beloved wife of Brian (dec). Loving mother and mother in law of Jeremy and Fiona, Johanna and Jamie, and Simon and Alexia. Much loved Nonna of Caitlin, Oliver, Georgia, Oscar and Emily. Eldest sister to Pam, Janet and Richard. Family and friends are warmly invited to attend WENDY's Memorial Service to be held at Hunter Baillie Memorial Presbyterian Church, corner of Johnston and Collins St, Annandale on Monday 14th October 2019 at 11:30am. GREGORY & CARR Traditional Funeral Directors North Ryde 9888 2203
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 9, 2019