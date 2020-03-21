|
|
WENDY ANN PARKER
( nee Morrison )
10 August 1934 - 18 March 2020
Dearly loved, sadly missed and always in the
hearts of her children, grandchildren,
great-grandchildren and friends.
Cherished Wife of Robin
Bushwalker, Camper and Geocacher
who loved life and shared her
happiness with so many.
Wendy will be farewelled at
The Margaret Whitlam Pavilion,
National Arboretum, Forest Drive
Molonglo Valley on WEDNESDAY,
25 March 2020 commencing at 2.00pm.
The Family will be understanding
to anyone who is unable to attend
Wendy's Funeral due to the current
health restrictions in place.
We will be holding a Memorial Service
at a later date for those who are
not able to attend on the day.
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 21, 2020