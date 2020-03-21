Home
Services
Toscan Dinn Funerals
2/10 Liardet Street
, Australian Capital Territory 2611
02 6287 3466
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 25, 2020
2:00 PM
The Margaret Whitlam Pavilion, National Arboretum
Forest Drive
Molonglo Valley
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wendy PARKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wendy PARKER


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Wendy PARKER Obituary
WENDY ANN PARKER

( nee Morrison )



10 August 1934 - 18 March 2020



Dearly loved, sadly missed and always in the

hearts of her children, grandchildren,

great-grandchildren and friends.



Cherished Wife of Robin



Bushwalker, Camper and Geocacher

who loved life and shared her

happiness with so many.



Wendy will be farewelled at

The Margaret Whitlam Pavilion,

National Arboretum, Forest Drive

Molonglo Valley on WEDNESDAY,

25 March 2020 commencing at 2.00pm.



The Family will be understanding

to anyone who is unable to attend

Wendy's Funeral due to the current

health restrictions in place.

We will be holding a Memorial Service

at a later date for those who are

not able to attend on the day.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wendy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -