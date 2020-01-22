Home
Toscan Dinn Funerals
2/10 Liardet Street
, Australian Capital Territory 2611
02 6287 3466
William ANDERSON


1942 - 2020
William ANDERSON Obituary
William 'Wayne' Anderson

6 December 1942 - 16 January 2020



Passed peacefully at Clare Holland House.



Loving husband of Elizabeth.

Much loved Father and Father In-law of

Sharon and Neil, Cathy, Leanne and Paul,

Shaun and Monique.



Cherished Pop of Jessica (and Brett),

Adam (and Karley), Kayla, Rory,

Bronwyn and Kristen.

Big Pop of Hayden and Logan.



Loving brother to Helen.



'Gone Fishing'



Privately Cremated.



Friends are invited to join the family to

farewell Wayne at 2:00 pm on

Saturday 25th January at the

Weston Creek Labor Club,

Teasdale Place, Stirling ACT.



Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 22, 2020
