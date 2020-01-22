|
|
William 'Wayne' Anderson
6 December 1942 - 16 January 2020
Passed peacefully at Clare Holland House.
Loving husband of Elizabeth.
Much loved Father and Father In-law of
Sharon and Neil, Cathy, Leanne and Paul,
Shaun and Monique.
Cherished Pop of Jessica (and Brett),
Adam (and Karley), Kayla, Rory,
Bronwyn and Kristen.
Big Pop of Hayden and Logan.
Loving brother to Helen.
'Gone Fishing'
Privately Cremated.
Friends are invited to join the family to
farewell Wayne at 2:00 pm on
Saturday 25th January at the
Weston Creek Labor Club,
Teasdale Place, Stirling ACT.
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 22, 2020