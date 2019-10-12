|
|
WILLIAM ALFRED CONNOLEY
'Bill'
8 October 1935 - 8 October 2019
Bill passed away peacefully at
Clare Holland House in Canberra.
Beloved and devoted husband of Jan.
Loving father and father-in-law of
Kathryn and Damian, Paul and Vanessa,
Peta (dec), Tracey and Andrew, and John.
Adored Pa of Laura, Amy, Emma,
Angela 'Annie', Cameron and Daniel.
Forever in our hearts
A funeral service is to be held at
St. John Vianney's Catholic Church,
Namatjira Drive, Waramanga on TUESDAY
15th October, commencing at 12:00 noon.
Burial to follow at Woden Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family wish that
donations be made to Glaucoma Australia.
Envelopes will be available on the day.
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 12, 2019