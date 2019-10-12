Home
William CONNOLEY


1935 - 2019
William CONNOLEY Obituary
WILLIAM ALFRED CONNOLEY

'Bill'

8 October 1935 - 8 October 2019



Bill passed away peacefully at

Clare Holland House in Canberra.



Beloved and devoted husband of Jan.

Loving father and father-in-law of

Kathryn and Damian, Paul and Vanessa,

Peta (dec), Tracey and Andrew, and John.

Adored Pa of Laura, Amy, Emma,

Angela 'Annie', Cameron and Daniel.



Forever in our hearts



A funeral service is to be held at

St. John Vianney's Catholic Church,

Namatjira Drive, Waramanga on TUESDAY

15th October, commencing at 12:00 noon.



Burial to follow at Woden Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family wish that

donations be made to Glaucoma Australia.

Envelopes will be available on the day.



Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 12, 2019
