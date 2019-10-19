|
WILLIAM (Bill) ERNEST HERBERT
29 June 1933 - 8 October 2019
It is with the deepest sadness that
Bill's family announces his passing.
Beloved husband and soul mate of
Annie (Nancy) for 66 years. Cherished and
very much loved father and father-in-law
of Tom, Anne, Ian and Margaret.
Adored and proud Pop of James and Rhi,
and Sarah. Much loved Poppy
of Marlie and Tyler.
Loved brother, brother-in-law,
uncle and friend.
Bill's family warmly invite relatives and
friends to a celebration of his life on
FRIDAY 25 October
at Norwood Park Crematorium,
65 Sandford Street, Mitchell,
commencing at 1:30 pm.
A gentle man and a gentleman.
To know him was to love him.
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 19, 2019