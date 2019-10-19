Home
Services
Toscan Dinn Funerals
2/10 Liardet Street
, Australian Capital Territory 2611
02 6287 3466
Resources
More Obituaries for William HERBERT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Ernest HERBERT


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
William Ernest HERBERT Obituary
WILLIAM (Bill) ERNEST HERBERT

29 June 1933 - 8 October 2019



It is with the deepest sadness that

Bill's family announces his passing.



Beloved husband and soul mate of

Annie (Nancy) for 66 years. Cherished and

very much loved father and father-in-law

of Tom, Anne, Ian and Margaret.

Adored and proud Pop of James and Rhi,

and Sarah. Much loved Poppy

of Marlie and Tyler.



Loved brother, brother-in-law,

uncle and friend.



Bill's family warmly invite relatives and

friends to a celebration of his life on

FRIDAY 25 October

at Norwood Park Crematorium,

65 Sandford Street, Mitchell,

commencing at 1:30 pm.



A gentle man and a gentleman.

To know him was to love him.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.