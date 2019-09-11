Home
William GOODWIN


1921 - 2019
William GOODWIN Obituary
WILLIAM FRANCIS GOODWIN

'Bill'

22 April 1921 - 5 September 2019



Much loved Husband of Joan.

Loved and loving father of

Jennifer, Tina, Peter and Tony.

Loving Grandfather of 16.

and Great grandfather of 14.



A gentle man, respected and loved always.



A service for Bill will be held in

St Brigid's Catholic Church.

Corner of Bancroft and

Wilshire Street Dickson,

on FRIDAY 13 September 2019

Commencing at 11am.



Bill will have a private Burial in Cowra.



Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 11, 2019
