|
|
WILLIAM HALL
'BILL'
8 January 1929 - 30 November 2019
Passed away peacefully
Beloved wife of Jane for 68 years.
Loving father and father-in-law of
Bill and Chris, Steve and Kim.
Doting Grampa of Douglas, Janet, Sarah,
Kim, Amy; Kate, Campbell and their partners.
Great-Grampa of their children.
Loved by surviving siblings
Tommy, Jessie, Jim and families in Scotland.
The funeral service for Bill will be held in the
Chapel of the Norwood Park Crematorium,
Sandford Street, Mitchell on Monday,
9 December 2019, commencing at 3 pm.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to
The Canberra Hospital.
Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 7, 2019