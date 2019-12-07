Home
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Chapel of the Norwood Park Crematorium
Sandford Street
Mitchell
View Map
WILLIAM HALL


1929 - 2019
WILLIAM HALL Obituary
WILLIAM HALL

'BILL'

8 January 1929 - 30 November 2019

Passed away peacefully



Beloved wife of Jane for 68 years.



Loving father and father-in-law of

Bill and Chris, Steve and Kim.

Doting Grampa of Douglas, Janet, Sarah,

Kim, Amy; Kate, Campbell and their partners.

Great-Grampa of their children.

Loved by surviving siblings

Tommy, Jessie, Jim and families in Scotland.



The funeral service for Bill will be held in the

Chapel of the Norwood Park Crematorium,

Sandford Street, Mitchell on Monday,

9 December 2019, commencing at 3 pm.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to

The Canberra Hospital.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 7, 2019
