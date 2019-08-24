Home
Services
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Resources
More Obituaries for William WILDE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Henry WILDE

Add a Memory
William Henry WILDE Obituary
WILLIAM HENRY WILDE OAM

(Bill)

19 Nov 1923 -20 Aug 2019 Aged 95



Loved and loving husband of Ena for 71 years.

Son of William Henry and Ivy May (Corbett).

Loved brother of Adna (Carney)(dec)

and uncle of her children.

Much loved father and father-in-law of

Ross and Lee, Margaret and Terry.

Greatly adored grandfather of their

children Elizabeth, Melissa, Sommer, Melanie

and their partners.

Loved great-grandfather of

Christopher and Nicole, Liam and Finn,

Jacob and Rose, and Harriet and Max.



Deeply loved, admired and respected by all.



Remembered for his wonderful legacy to his extended family, friends, colleagues, students of Griffith High School and cadets of the

Naval Colleges and RMC, and for his

outstanding contribution to Australian literature.



'I will arise and go now, and go to Innisfree,...

And I shall find some peace there....'



The funeral service for Bill will be held in the Bluegum Chapel of William Cole Funerals,

60 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen on Friday,

30 August 2019, commencing at 1:30 pm.

Burial will follow at Woden Cemetery.



Messages and tributes to

[email protected]

and CTs Tributes page.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.