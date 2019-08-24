|
|
WILLIAM HENRY WILDE OAM
(Bill)
19 Nov 1923 -20 Aug 2019 Aged 95
Loved and loving husband of Ena for 71 years.
Son of William Henry and Ivy May (Corbett).
Loved brother of Adna (Carney)(dec)
and uncle of her children.
Much loved father and father-in-law of
Ross and Lee, Margaret and Terry.
Greatly adored grandfather of their
children Elizabeth, Melissa, Sommer, Melanie
and their partners.
Loved great-grandfather of
Christopher and Nicole, Liam and Finn,
Jacob and Rose, and Harriet and Max.
Deeply loved, admired and respected by all.
Remembered for his wonderful legacy to his extended family, friends, colleagues, students of Griffith High School and cadets of the
Naval Colleges and RMC, and for his
outstanding contribution to Australian literature.
'I will arise and go now, and go to Innisfree,...
And I shall find some peace there....'
The funeral service for Bill will be held in the Bluegum Chapel of William Cole Funerals,
60 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen on Friday,
30 August 2019, commencing at 1:30 pm.
Burial will follow at Woden Cemetery.
Messages and tributes to
[email protected]
and CTs Tributes page.
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 24, 2019