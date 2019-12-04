|
JORDAN William John "Bill" Passed away 28th November 2019 Aged 86 years Late of Cowra Formerly of Canowindra and Majura ACT. Loving husband of Jan (dec), father & father-in-law of Dougie, Kay & Michael Hunt, Debbie & Pat Ford. Dearly loved grandfather & great grandfather of their families. Bill's family and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral to be held at St John's Anglican Church, Cowra commencing at 2:00pm on Friday 6th December 2019. Thence for interment in the Cowra Lawn Cemetery. Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux St, Cowra 63 422322
Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 4, 2019