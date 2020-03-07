|
|
WILLIAM LESLIE SMITH
13 January 1988 - 31 January 2020
'You'll never walk alone'
Adored son of Robert (Dec) and Marie,
loved stepson of Joe,
beloved Grandson of Bill (Dec) and Marian,
Les and Dorothy (both Dec) and
cherished member of their extended families.
William will be forever missed by all his family and friends in Australia and England.
Those we love don't go away;
they walk beside us everyday
A special person a special face,
a special someone we cannot replace
A funeral service for William will be
held in Gold Creek Chapel
17 O'Hanlon Place, Nicholls
on FRIDAY 13 March 2020,
commencing at 1.30pm.
Private cremation.
