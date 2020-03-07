Home
White Lady Funerals - Belconnen
101 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2617
(02) 6251 4369
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
1:30 PM
Gold Creek Chapel
17 O'Hanlon Place
Nicholls
William Leslie SMITH


1988 - 2020
William Leslie SMITH Obituary
WILLIAM LESLIE SMITH

13 January 1988 - 31 January 2020



'You'll never walk alone'



Adored son of Robert (Dec) and Marie,

loved stepson of Joe,

beloved Grandson of Bill (Dec) and Marian,

Les and Dorothy (both Dec) and

cherished member of their extended families.



William will be forever missed by all his family and friends in Australia and England.



Those we love don't go away;

they walk beside us everyday

A special person a special face,

a special someone we cannot replace



A funeral service for William will be

held in Gold Creek Chapel

17 O'Hanlon Place, Nicholls

on FRIDAY 13 March 2020,

commencing at 1.30pm.



Private cremation.



Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 7, 2020
