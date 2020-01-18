|
WILLIAM (BILL) MUIR 12th January 2020 Late of Banksia Village, Broulee, formerly of Downer ACT. Dearly loved husband of Isabella. Much loved father and father-in-law of John & Kathryn and Neil & Karren. Loved Grandad to William. Loved by all his extended family. Aged 93 years. Bill's relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend his funeral to be held at the Chapel of the Broulee Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Broulee, with a service commencing at 1:00pm on Friday the 24th of January 2020.
