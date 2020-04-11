Home
William Neil EDWARDS


1933 - 2020
William Neil EDWARDS Obituary
WILLIAM NEIL EDWARDS (Known as Neil) 6 November 1933 - 31 March 2020 Beloved husband of Valerie and Lena (both dec). Loved and loving brother to Ken and Maureen. Brother-in-law to Heather and Tony (dec). Step father to Robert and Peter Wall. Father-in-Law to Lynette and Barbara Wall. We farewelled Neil on Wednesday 8 April in a private cremation due to Covid-19. A memorial service to celebrate Neil's life will follow at a later date for all his family and friends.
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 11, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -