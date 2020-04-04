|
|
WILLIAM PETER BUTLER
30 December 1930 - 26 March 2020
Husband of Anne.
Father of Robin, Gavin, Susan and Ella.
Father-in-law of Jane and Adam.
Grandfather of Fern, Amelia, Sadie, Polly,
Luke and Indigo.
Great Grandfather of Caleb, Jenna,
Heath and Sidney.
Very dearly loved and sadly missed by us all.
We would like to thank the staff of
Canberra Hospital for their kindness
during Bill's illness.
Privately cremated.
A service to celebrate Bill's life will be held
later in the year.
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 4, 2020