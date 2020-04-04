Home
William Peter BUTLER


1930 - 2020
William Peter BUTLER Obituary
WILLIAM PETER BUTLER

30 December 1930 - 26 March 2020



Husband of Anne.

Father of Robin, Gavin, Susan and Ella.

Father-in-law of Jane and Adam.

Grandfather of Fern, Amelia, Sadie, Polly,

Luke and Indigo.

Great Grandfather of Caleb, Jenna,

Heath and Sidney.

Very dearly loved and sadly missed by us all.



We would like to thank the staff of

Canberra Hospital for their kindness

during Bill's illness.



Privately cremated.



A service to celebrate Bill's life will be held

later in the year.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 4, 2020
