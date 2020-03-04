Home
White Lady Funerals - Tuggeranong
8A Tuggeranong Square
TUGGERANONG, Australian Capital Territory 2900
02 6293 3199
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
3:00 PM
Tuggeranong Uniting Church
Comrie Street
Wanniassa
View Map
William Thomas WILSON


1940 - 2020
William Thomas WILSON Obituary
WILLIAM THOMAS WILSON

( BILL )

1st June 1940 - 28th February 2020



Died peacefully surrounded by family.



Beloved husband of Anita for 55 years.

Much loved father of Helen and Robyn.

Granda of Mark, Thayne, James,

Isaac and Hannah.



Malolo Wantaim Bel Isi

( Rest In Peace )



The Funeral Service for Bill will be held at

Tuggeranong Uniting Church

Comrie Street Wanniassa

on SATURDAY, 7th March 2020

commencing at 3pm.

Private Cremation.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made

to YWAM Medical Ships

Australia - Papua New Guinea

online or envelopes will be

available at the service.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 4, 2020
