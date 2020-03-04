|
|
WILLIAM THOMAS WILSON
( BILL )
1st June 1940 - 28th February 2020
Died peacefully surrounded by family.
Beloved husband of Anita for 55 years.
Much loved father of Helen and Robyn.
Granda of Mark, Thayne, James,
Isaac and Hannah.
Malolo Wantaim Bel Isi
( Rest In Peace )
The Funeral Service for Bill will be held at
Tuggeranong Uniting Church
Comrie Street Wanniassa
on SATURDAY, 7th March 2020
commencing at 3pm.
Private Cremation.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made
to YWAM Medical Ships
Australia - Papua New Guinea
online or envelopes will be
available at the service.
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 4, 2020