William Timothy Cape 2 November 1933 - 24 September 2019 Passed away peacefully at Abbey House Mittagong. The family would like to thank the staff of Abbey House for the professional care and kindness shown to Dad while it was his home. Much loved brother to Margaret McKinley (married to Ted (dec)) and Sue Stephens (married to Bill). Bill is survived by his children Richard, Julie, Peter, Lisa and Patrick and grandchildren Luke, Josh, Billy (dec), Scarlett, David, Rachael, Mia, Finley, Jarvis and great grandchildren Billy and Finn and numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends - Ignatians and highjumpers - are invited to the funeral service in the Dalton Chapel at St Ignatius College Riverview, Tambourine Bay Road, Lane Cove, at 11.00 am 2nd October followed by a burial at Northern Cemetries at Macquarie Park , North Ryde. This will be followed by a light lunch at the Wallumatta Function Centre at the cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 28, 2019