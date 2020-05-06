|
|
William Edwin Gordon Todkill
13 October 1954 - 24 April 2020
Loving father of Ashley (dec),
Jacki, Matthew and Jo.
Cherished brother of Trish,
Graeme and Maudie.
Much loved grandfather to Nathan (dec),
Crystal, Hayden and Chloe.
Beloved great grandfather to
Carter and Matilda.
Adored uncle of David, Judy, Natalie,
Naomi, Macayla and Sam.
Loving son of Gordon and Betty (both dec).
A private service will be held in the
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium
on Friday 8 May 2020 at 12:00 pm.
The funeral service will be live streamed
and can be accessed via the following link:
https://youtu.be/TumfZiqCV7I
A memorial service will be planned for
a later date for family and friends.
In our hearts forever
Published in The Canberra Times on May 6, 2020