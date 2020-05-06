Home
Toscan Dinn Funerals
2/10 Liardet Street
, Australian Capital Territory 2611
02 6287 3466
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Service
Private
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium
More Obituaries for William TODKILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William TODKILL


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
William TODKILL Obituary
William Edwin Gordon Todkill

13 October 1954 - 24 April 2020



Loving father of Ashley (dec),

Jacki, Matthew and Jo.



Cherished brother of Trish,

Graeme and Maudie.



Much loved grandfather to Nathan (dec),

Crystal, Hayden and Chloe.



Beloved great grandfather to

Carter and Matilda.



Adored uncle of David, Judy, Natalie,

Naomi, Macayla and Sam.



Loving son of Gordon and Betty (both dec).



A private service will be held in the

Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium

on Friday 8 May 2020 at 12:00 pm.



The funeral service will be live streamed

and can be accessed via the following link:

https://youtu.be/TumfZiqCV7I



A memorial service will be planned for

a later date for family and friends.



In our hearts forever



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on May 6, 2020
