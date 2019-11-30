|
WILLIAM DONALD WATSON 12 April 1947 - 15 November 2019 Much loved husband of Jennie for 49 years. Adored father and father-in-law of Kate, Ben and Travis. Very Special Grandpa and Grampy to Noah, Lily, Ethan, Will and Alex, Our rock. Great mate to many. A farmer, bush walker, environmentalist, economist, kayaker, mountain biker and cyclist, adventurer, raconteur, Rotarian, Scheyvillian, Swannies Fan and "Strolling Bone". Always one to "give it a go" and "do it right". A man who lead, gave and loved. He lived life so well. Tragically and unexpectedly taken from us. He will be missed terribly. A gathering to celebrate our Bill's life will be held at the Commonwealth Club (25 Forster Crescent Yarralumla ACT) on Wednesday 4th of December at 11am. We hope to share and capture some of the memories of a life so well-lived. Should friends wish, memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson's ACT (www.parkinsonsact.org.au/)
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 30, 2019