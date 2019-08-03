Home
1935 - 2019
WILMA DAWN THOMPSON

9 April 1935 - 27 July 2019





Beloved wife of George for 63 years.

Adored mother of Narelle and Donna.

Mother-in-law of Neville (dec).

Cherished grandmother of Greg, Luke,

Michael, Tamara, Alexis and Chantel,

their partners and ten great-grandchildren.



Forever in our hearts, never forgotten.



A funeral service to celebrate Wilma's life

will be held in

The Tobin Brother's Chapel,

91 Crawford Street, Queanbeyan on

WEDNESDAY, 7 August 2019

commencing at 10.30am.



Burial will follow at the

Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery,

Lanyon Drive, Queanbeyan.



Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 3, 2019
