|
|
WILMA DAWN THOMPSON
9 April 1935 - 27 July 2019
Beloved wife of George for 63 years.
Adored mother of Narelle and Donna.
Mother-in-law of Neville (dec).
Cherished grandmother of Greg, Luke,
Michael, Tamara, Alexis and Chantel,
their partners and ten great-grandchildren.
Forever in our hearts, never forgotten.
A funeral service to celebrate Wilma's life
will be held in
The Tobin Brother's Chapel,
91 Crawford Street, Queanbeyan on
WEDNESDAY, 7 August 2019
commencing at 10.30am.
Burial will follow at the
Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery,
Lanyon Drive, Queanbeyan.
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 3, 2019