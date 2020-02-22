|
|
WOLLY VLATKO AMBROSE
8 March 1932 - 18 February 2020
Our dearly loved husband,
father and Dida died peacefully
after a rich life characterised by
endless optimism, love of family
and generosity of heart.
He will be forever missed by
his devoted wife of 66 years Maria,
his daughters Yasmin and Di and
sons-in-law Michael and Paul,
his beloved granddaughters Emily, Amy,
Laura, Rebecca, Elise and Katelyn
and their partners, and his adored
great-grandchildren William and Violet.
His cherished grandson Matthew
held a treasured place in his heart.
We will farewell Wolly in the Chapel of
Norwood Park Crematorium,
65 Sandford Street, Mitchell on
WEDNESDAY, 26 February 2020,
commencing at 3:00 pm.
We invite friends and family to join us in
saying goodbye to a proud, strong man
who was always young at heart,
lit up countless lives, and
will be sorely missed.
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 22, 2020