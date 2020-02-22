Home
WOLLY AMBROSE


1932 - 2020
WOLLY AMBROSE Obituary
WOLLY VLATKO AMBROSE



8 March 1932 - 18 February 2020



Our dearly loved husband,

father and Dida died peacefully

after a rich life characterised by

endless optimism, love of family

and generosity of heart.



He will be forever missed by

his devoted wife of 66 years Maria,

his daughters Yasmin and Di and

sons-in-law Michael and Paul,

his beloved granddaughters Emily, Amy,

Laura, Rebecca, Elise and Katelyn

and their partners, and his adored

great-grandchildren William and Violet.

His cherished grandson Matthew

held a treasured place in his heart.



We will farewell Wolly in the Chapel of

Norwood Park Crematorium,

65 Sandford Street, Mitchell on

WEDNESDAY, 26 February 2020,

commencing at 3:00 pm.



We invite friends and family to join us in

saying goodbye to a proud, strong man

who was always young at heart,

lit up countless lives, and

will be sorely missed.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 22, 2020
