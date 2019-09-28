|
Zeta Martha Evans (Nee Martin) 20th September 1938 - 18th September 2019 Sadly passed away in Canberra. Loving wife of Laurence (Pat)(dec). Mother and mother-in-law of Kerry and Garry, Wayne and Theresa, Steven and Michelle. Precious grandmother and great grandmother of their families. "Loving her always Forgetting her never". Family invites friends to attend her funeral service at Norwood Park Chapel, on Thursday 3rd of October 2019, commencing at 1:30pm. The cortege will then leave for the Gungahlin cemetery. W.T. Dennis & Son Pty Ltd AFDA YASS NSW 2582 Phone (02) 62264871
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 28, 2019