|
|
ZITA MAZZOCATO (nee DALLAN)
Aged 87
Passed away at Calvary Hospital
on 30 January 2020
Devoted wife of Bruno (deceased).
Loving mother of Claudio and Donatella
and much loved mother-in-law of Mark.
Adored Nonna of Matthew and Olivia.
Loving sister to Ida - France.
Primo, Lino, Gino, and
Serafino (all deceased).
Zita embraced every moment she spent with her friends and family, and was always sharing stories from the past or enjoying a laugh.
We will always remember Zita for her warm hospitality and affectionate spirit.
She was adored by all.
Mass will be celebrated at
St. Christopher's Cathedral, Franklin St,
Forrest on THURSDAY, 6 February 2020
commencing at 1.30pm.
The funeral service will conclude
at the Woden Cemetery.
Riposi in pace
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 4, 2020