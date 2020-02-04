Home
Services
Toscan Dinn Funerals
2/10 Liardet Street
, Australian Capital Territory 2611
02 6287 3466
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
1:30 PM
St. Christopher's Cathedral
Franklin St
Forrest
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ZITA MAZZOCATO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ZITA MAZZOCATO


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
ZITA MAZZOCATO Obituary
ZITA MAZZOCATO (nee DALLAN)



Aged 87



Passed away at Calvary Hospital

on 30 January 2020



Devoted wife of Bruno (deceased).

Loving mother of Claudio and Donatella

and much loved mother-in-law of Mark.

Adored Nonna of Matthew and Olivia.



Loving sister to Ida - France.

Primo, Lino, Gino, and

Serafino (all deceased).



Zita embraced every moment she spent with her friends and family, and was always sharing stories from the past or enjoying a laugh.

We will always remember Zita for her warm hospitality and affectionate spirit.

She was adored by all.



Mass will be celebrated at

St. Christopher's Cathedral, Franklin St,

Forrest on THURSDAY, 6 February 2020

commencing at 1.30pm.

The funeral service will conclude

at the Woden Cemetery.



Riposi in pace



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ZITA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -